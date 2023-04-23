Bangladesh records 4 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported four more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,038,154, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 1.52 percent from Saturday’s 0.45 percent as 268 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.