Cyclone Mocha starts crossing Cox’s Bazar with speed of up to 215 kmph: BMD

The cyclonic storm Mocha has started crossing the coastal district of Cox’s Bazar and the neighbouring country Myanmar’s north coast with the speed of up to 215 km per hour (kmph), according to the latest bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Tariful Newaz Kabir, a meteorologist of the BMD, told UNB that the cyclone has started crossing Cox’s Bazar and “it will completely cross Bangladesh between afternoon and evening today.”

The speed of wind may increase with time, he added.

Cyclone Mocha, located over east central Bay and adjoining areas, kept moving north-northeastwards and kept intensifying, the earlier BMD bulletin read.

Around 6 am today, the cyclone was located 385 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 305 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 450 km south of Mongla port and 370 km south of Payra port, said the BMD bulletin.

The coastal districts of Chattogram and Barishal divisions have already started experiencing the peripheral effects of the very severe cyclonic storm in the form of rain, the bulletin reads.

BMD said the maximum sustained wind speed near the storm’s centre was about 190 kph, rising to 215 kph, in gusts or squalls.

Earlier in the morning, Afroza Sultana, an assistant meteorologist of the BMD, told UNB that there is no possibility yet that Cyclone Mocha will turn into a super cyclonic storm.

BMD in its update said the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and the nearby islands and low-lying Char areas may face tidal surges 8 to 12 feet above the normal tide.

Maritime port of Cox’s Bazar has been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 10. Maritime ports of Chattogram and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no. 8, said the report.

On the other hand, the maritime port of Mongla has been advised to keep hoisted local warning signal no. 4.

The coastal district of Cox’s Bazar and its offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no 10, according to the BMD.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and chars will also come under great danger signal 8, the report said.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by the wind driven surge, 8-12 feet above normal tide.

The low-lying areas of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Bhola and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge, 5-7 feet above normal tide.

Under the effects of Cyclone Mocha, Chattogram, Sylhet and Barishal divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy rainfall. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places in the hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice, the bulletin also said.