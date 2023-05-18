Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm

Except Friday, metro rail will operate during 8am to 8 pm from May 31 onwards.

M. A. N. Siddique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), confirmed this information on Thursday.

Friday will be the weekend for metro rail staffs, he said.

Considering the peak-hours, the train will operate in every 10 minutes from 8am to 11 am and 03:01pm to 6pm.

Following off-peak hours, the train will leave station in every 15 minutes from 11:01am to 3pm and 6:01pm to 8:00pm.

Metro rail will stop operating on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

Currently, metro rail is operating from 8am to 2pm with weekend on Tuesday.

Right now, metro rail is covering a range from Uttara North metro station to Agargaon. All nine stations between the areas are now active.

In addition, service from Agargaon to Motijheel stations will start in November, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.