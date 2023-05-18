The First Asian BAME Mayor in City of Carlisle since records began for over 250 years in 1835.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Cumberland Council member Abdul Harid, who represents the Belle Vue ward, was appointed by the charter trustees of the city of Carlisle, made up of 12 Cumberland councillors.

Cllr Chris Southward, who represents the Denton Holme ward, was voted in as the deputy mayor of Carlisle.

A formal ‘mayor making’ ceremony will be held later this year.

The charter trustees is made up of councillors Robert Betton, Lisa Brown, Helen Davison, Anne Glendining, Abdul Harid, Lucy Patrick, Anne Quilter, Chris Southward, Cyril Weber, Brian Wernham, Jeanette Whalen, and Chris Wills.

The position is believed to have been created in 1231, when the city was first officially granted independence to run itself.

Traditionally, the mayor was elected by ‘citizens of that city continually residing in the same’ – the freemen.

After 1835, councillors chose the mayor.

In the past, the mayor was the executive leader of the council, but now it’s an honorary position.