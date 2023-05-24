Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader talks to journalists in Rangpur on Wednesday (May 24) afternoon.

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has observed that a free, fair and impartial election will never be possible under the existing system of voting.

“We firmly believe that a free, fair and impartial general election will never be possible under the existing system which is being followed by the Election Commission. We want some changes to it,” he said while talking to journalists at Rangpur on Wednesday (May 24) afternoon.

GM Quader said, “We all the political parties struggled for a caretaker government. We also boycotted the elections some times. We also launched a joint movement with Awami League against the caretaker government. Another system should exists beyond these two systems so that voters can cast their ballots freely. We must have to find out such a method as early as possible. The government should come forward in this regard. We will have to find out a system, if necessary, discussing with experts, which will remain beyond the control of the government.”

The JaPa chairman said they would file candidates in all 300 constituencies in the upcoming general election. “It’s very natural, JaPa is a political party which has the experiences of ruling the country. We have voters and supporters in all the constituencies.”

He said JaPa will take decision about taking part in the next general election talking with the party leaders and workers extensively. “However, we will try our best to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of people as we do politics for the greater interest of the country and its people. We will never do anything else which goes against their interest.”

JaPa presidium member and Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostofa and other party leaders were present.