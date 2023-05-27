Chinese vice-minister Sun Weidong in Dhaka

Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs Sun Weidong arrived in Dhaka on Friday night on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will have a bilateral meeting with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen during his stay in Dhaka, UNB reports.

The meeting will take place on Saturday morning at State guesthouse Padma.

Director General (East Asia & Pacific Wing) at the Ministry of Foreign Toufique Hasan received the Chinese Vice Minister upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:25pm.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen was also present, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday before wrapping up his Dhaka visit.

Recently, ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Bangladesh and China ‘should deepen the strategic partnership’ for cooperation and explore new growth points.’

‘China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative,’ he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they were willing to promote upgrading of industries and digitalisation process in Bangladesh, and to improve the quality and competitiveness of ‘Made in Bangladesh’.