SCC Election : Arms drill, arrested 3

Sylhet Metropolitan Police has arrested 3 people in the Sylhet City Corporation election in front of the rival candidate’s house with weapons. Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudeep Das confirmed the matter.

The arrested are Atiqur Rahman (42), son of Mofizur Rahman of Noorani area of Bankalapara of the city. Zuber Ahmad (38) son of deceased Akram Ali of the same area and Nuruzzaman (34) son of Michir Ali of Hajipara area under Airport police station.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudeep Das said three people have been arrested following the complaint of Saeed Abdullah, the Latim marker candidate of Ward No. 7.

Earlier on Friday (June 9), Saeed Abdullah filed a complaint with the Returning Officer and asked the Commissioner of Police to take action in this regard, and it was recorded as a case.

Regarding the matter, Saeed Abdullah, a councilor candidate for Ward No. 7, Latim Marker, told that on June 6, some youths including Councilor Aftab Hossain Khan came to my house with armed drills in front of my house and displayed their weapons. In view of this I lodged a written complaint with the Returning Officer. I heard that three people have been arrested. Action should be taken against those who are guilty as per prevailing law.

It is to be noted that a video of the exercise with weapons in the presence of Metropolitan Awami Volunteer League President and 7th Ward Councilor Aftab Hossain Khan was spread on social media on June 8 on the morning of June 6.

In the viral CCTV footage, it can be seen that Aftab Hossain Khan, the candidate of Kite Marker Councilor, conducted an armed exercise with several motorcycles in front of the house of Councilor candidate Saeed Abdullah at 13/13 Subidh Bazar Dighi Par of the city. At that time, some youths on motorcycles showed their weapons towards the main gate of rival Saeed Abdullah’s house. Councilor candidate Aftab Hossain Khan was seen present on another motorcycle during the incident.