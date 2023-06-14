BGB-BSF DG level meeting agrees to reduce border crime, killings

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have agreed to five developmental projects at border to have impact on the lives of the people and reduce the ‘criminal’ activities.

BGB delegation led by its Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan and BSF led by BSF Director General Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen entered into agreements in a four-day concluded on Wednesday.

The 53rd border coordination conference was held at BSF Chhawla Camp in India’s New Delhi.

After the meeting, both DGs signed the agreed minutes of the meeting and exchanged documents in presence of delegation member and media.

The projects are construction of Bailey bridge over river Sonai, construction of electricity supply expansion works near Jhalangi pocket without changing course of river and sluice gate, wall protection work along river Bugai on both India and Bangladesh side, brick road construction upto Indiapara.

Joint minutes of the meeting say,” both border guarding forces agree upon curbing of border crimes effectively through more night simultaneous coordinated patrols in vulnerable areas and real time sharing of information. It is hoped that this will reduce the killings in the border.”

“This decision is a significant step towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries. Furthermore, it highlights the commitment of both Prime Ministers to prioritize developmental works aimed at the welfare of the border population and the fulfillment of their aspirations,” the minutes added.

DG BSF appreciated the cooperation of BGB which paved the way for expediting the construction of Single Row Fence and essential elements along the Indo-Bangladesh border. DG BGB assured full cooperation and mentioned that concerned battalions have been instructed to conduct joint verifications for the proposed Single Row Fence works. Both sides also agreed to a meeting of Nodal Officers within one month for sorting out the matters related to developmental and infrastructure works.

Highlighting the importance of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the peril of trans-border crimes like drugs smuggling, contraband items, fake currency notes, gold and narcotics, both sides agreed to pursue and share real-time information and interrogation reports of traffickers and assured to remain extra vigilant to curb them in order to make the Indo-Bangladesh border crime free.

Both sides agreed to work jointly and engage professionally, enhance joint patrolling, vigilance especially during late hours of the nights to early morning, intensifying public awareness programmes, sharing of real-time information and making all-out efforts to bring these criminals to justice.