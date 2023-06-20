Mill owners seek hike in sugar price by Tk 25 per kg

The sugar price may increase further in the country as mill owners demanded an increase in sugar price by Tk 25 per kg.

Mill owners have sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce to this end on Monday.

They wanted to see new price of sugar coming into effect from June 22, sources said.

As per the Commerce Ministry, currently the price of per kg of loose sugar is Tk 120 while per kg of packaged sugar is Tk 125.

If the demand of the mill owners is met, per kg loose sugar will be sold at Tk 140 and packaged sugar at Tk 150 from Thursday.

According to policy, the government fixes the prices of edible oil, sugar and some other imported commodities through Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.