Offices, banks to open on Sunday after Eid holidays

Offices, banks, insurance companies, and share market are going to open on Sunday

The holy Eid-ul-Azha’s four-day holiday and one day weekend ended on Saturday.

Offices, courts, banks, insurance companies, and stock markets are going to open on Sunday (July 2).

Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest festivals of Muslim Ummah, is celebrated across the country on Thursday with honour of sacrifice.

Earlier, the government decided to extend Eid holiday by one day to four days. As a result, there were four days off from June 27 to 30 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday) on the occasion of Eid. The next day is July 1 (Saturday) weekend.

As a result, this year’s Eid-ul-Azha holiday was five days. Bank insurance, office-court, stock market, and private institutions will open on Sunday.

However, workers of 71 factories out of 9915 industries and factories of the country did not get Eid-ul-Azha to leave.

Among them, the number of factories belonging to BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA, BEPZA, and Jute Mills is 12 and the number of small factories is 59, the industrial police unit confirmed this information.