Question doesn’t arise at all to sit for dialogue: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said question doesn’t arise at all to reach a consensus with the ruling Awami League government.

“We held dialogue trusting them (Awami League) in the past, but was cheated. So, question doesn’t arise to hold dialogue with them again,” he said taking part in a discussion on contemporary political context organised in observance of the 16th founding anniversary of National People’s Party (NPP) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) auditorium at Segunbagicha on Saturday (july 8, 2023).

The BNP leader observed that Bangladesh’s overall image is now its lowest ebb due to US sanction, visa policy and many other reasons. “Sheikh Hasina government has turned the country into a round model instead of role model. The government has turned Bangladesh into paupers’ state.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the government wants to return to power again making people fool resorting to various conspiracies. Awami League wants to grab the power cheating people again. But, Awami League will become isolated from people if people can cast their ballots freely. It was Awami League which killed democracy after the country’s independence in 1971.

The BNP Secretary General alleged that Awami League had resorted to massive scale of looting in the country. “Once Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani termed Awami League ‘Nikhil Bangla Lootpat Samity’ as it resorted to massive scale of looting. The party has again become indulged in looting. They are destroying the democracy.”

Fakhrul said: “I will urge the people of all strata of the society to take to the street to unseat this Awami League government from power for saving the nation and democracy. We will have to elect a democratic government in its truest sense through a peaceful movement.”

With NPP cairman Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad in the chair, the discussion was also particiapted by Jatiya Party (partial) chairman Mostofa Jamal Haider, Gana Dal chairman ATM Golam Mowla Chowdhury, and NPP secretary general Mostafizur Rahman, among others.