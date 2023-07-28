1,83,578 students get GPA 5 in SSC, equivalent exams

A total of 1,83,578 students achieved GPA-5 in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

Education Minister Dipu Moni revealed the information when she was formally disclosing the results of SSC and other equivalent exams.

She also said in the nine general education boards, 1,59,220 students scored GPA-5. Among them, 70,975 are male students and 88,245 are female students.

In the Madrasa board, 6,213 students scored GPA-5. Among them, 3,188 are male students and 3,025 are female students.

Of them, 98,614 are female and 84,964 are male students, according to the results published on Friday.

Last year some 2,69,602 examinees achieved GPA-5.

This year around 80.39 percent of students passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations, which is 7.05 percentage point lower than last year.