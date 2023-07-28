Air India to start Delhi-Dhaka direct flights from Sept 15

Air India on Thursday announced that it will commence its direct flights from Delhi to Dhaka from September 15.

In a move to enhance connectivity between the capital cities of India and Bangladesh, Air India will fly four times a week between the two cities using its Airbus A320 aircraft, The Economic Times reports.

Air India already operates flights thrice weekly between Kolkata and Dhaka.

“The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and overall development,” the Tata-owned airline said in a release.

Air India’s flight AI237 will depart Delhi at 1755 hours and would arrive in Dhaka at 2045 hours. As for the return flight, it will leave Dhaka at 2145 hours, and land in Delhi at 2350hrs (all times being local).

The bookings for the flights commenced on Thursday (July 27), Air India added.