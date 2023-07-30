Rizvi rejects EC’s invitation to join tea-party

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has rejected an invitation of the Election Commission (EC) to attend a tea-party.

Rizvi rejected trhe invitation when the EC Secretary invited the BNP leaders to join a tea-party after the he went to the EC to submit the party’s incomes and expenses on early Sunday (July 30) afternoon, said BNP’s Dhaka district unit president Khondker Abu Ashfaq.

Abu Ashfaq said: “Led by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, we, on behalf of BNP, went to the EC Secretariat in the early afternoon to submit the party’s incomes and expenses. After handing over the statements of incomes and expenses to the EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, he invited Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a tea-party. But, the BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General came out of the EC Secretariat rejecting the EC’s invitation.”

At that time, BNP Chaiperson’s adviser Abul Khair Bhuiyan, International Affairs Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, assistant office secretary Md Munir Hossain and Dhaka district BNP president Khoindker Abu Ashfaq, mong others, were present.