Last tributes to ex-MP Panna Kaiser at Shaheed Minar

The body of eminent author and former member of parliament Professor Panna Kaiser has been kept on Central Shaheed Minar premise from 11am to 1pm for people from all walks of strata to pay their last tribute.

People from different political, social, cultural organisations and other people paid their last respect to the former lawmaker at the Shaheed Minar.

From there, the body was taken to Bangla Academy. After namaj-e-janaza at Dhaka University central mosque, Panna Kaiser will be buried at Mirpur Graveyard.

Professor Panna Kaiser breathed her last at the United Hospital in the capital on Friday (August 4) morning at the age of 73.

Panna Kaiser was born on May 25, 1950 and her family name was Saifunnahar Chowdhury. In 1969, she completed her post-graduation in Bengali literature from the University of Dhaka and embarked on a career in the teaching profession.

She married Shahidullah Kaiser on February 17, 1969.