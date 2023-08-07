Defamatory remarks: Hero Alam sues BNP leader Rizvi

Ashraful Hossain Alam, also known as Hero Alam, has filed a case against BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi for his defamatory speech against him (Alam).

Judge of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court Saiful Islam accepted the plaintiff’s statement and ordered the Detective Branch of police to investigate.

The DB was asked to submit the report by Sept 13.

Earlier on Sunday, Alam lodged a written complaint to Additional Commissioner (DB) of the DMP Harun-Or-Rashid at his office in this regard.

The DB officer, however, asked him to turn to a Dhaka court.

In a video posted on social media, Rizvi was seen describing Alom as ‘crazy’ and ‘uneducated’ during a speech at a BNP programme.