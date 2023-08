The online application process for admission to class XI began at 8am on Thursday (August 10).

This year, the application will also be accepted in three phases.

The first phase of the application process will continue till August 20.

The applicants can log into the www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd website and apply for admission. They must pay a Tk 150 fee and can apply to a maximum of 10 educational institutions of their choice.