17 suspected militants detained in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura

Local people of Kormodha union at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar have caught 17 more suspected militants.

Kormodha union chairman AK Azad confirmed the matter on Monday morning.

Locals caught the 17 from Asgorabad CNG station around 10:30am. And, later, informed the police. They are currently staying at Kormodha Union Parishad, AK Azad said.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has been informed.

“We suspect that they are the members of Imam Mahmuder Kafela,” the chairman said.

Earlier on August 12, members of CTTC arrested 10 suspected militants from a militant hideout in East Taktiuli of Moulvibazar.