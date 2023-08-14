Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case

Former BNP state minister Redwan Ahmed has been jailed for three years in a case filed over embezzling money of Tk 50 lakh.

Besides the jail term, he has been fined Tk 50 lakh.

Dhaka Special Judges Court-2 Judge Md Akhteruzzaman pronounced the judgement on Monday after recording deposition of 10 witnesses in different times. As Redwan is absconding, the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

The court acquitted secretary general of Muktijoddha Central Command Shah Alam Chowdhury as the charges brought against him were not proved.

Total witnesses of the case were 15.

Currently, Redwan Ahmed is secretary general of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

On February 15, 2007, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against three people, including LDP leader Redwan, at Ramna Police Station. Two other accused are former chairman of Muktijoddha Central Command Councilor Kabir Ahmed and its ex-secretary general Shah Alam Chowdhury.

According to the case statement, the three accused did not spend Tk 50 lakh meant for the welfare of the organisation after receiving the amount from Muktijoddha Sangsad Fund.