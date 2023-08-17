HSC exams under 8 boards begin

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations under eight boards began on Thursday (August 17) across the country.

Students sat for Bangla first paper exam on the first day, from 10 am.

A total of 13,59, 342 students – 6,88, 887 boys and 6,70,455 girls – are expected to sit for this year’s HSC exams, 1,55,935 more than the previous year.

Like the previous years, students entered their respective exam halls 30 minutes before the exam starts.

According to the routine, HSC written exams will continue till September 25, while practical exams will be held from September 26 to October 4.

Among the total students, 11,08,594 students will appear for HSC under the nine general education boards, 98,031 under the Madrasa board, and 1,52,717 under the Technical Education board.