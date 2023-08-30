MP Abdul Quddus passes away

Abdul Quddus, lawmaker from Natore-4 constituency and the district Awami League president, passed away on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital. He was 77 years old.

Quddus, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last around 7:20am at United Hospital, said Shariful Islam Ramjan, general secretary of Natore AL.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Earlier on Saturday, Abdul Quddus fell ill and was brought to Dhaka. He had been suffering from old age complications, including respiratory problem.

Quddus was elected MP of Natore-4 constituency five times.