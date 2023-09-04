Elevated expressway: Tk 18.5 lakh toll collected in 24 hrs

Dhaka Elevated Expressway authority collected Tk 18,52,880 toll from 22,805 vehicles in the last 24 hours, after the authorities opened it to traffic at 6am on Sunday (September 3).

More than 90 per cent of the total vehicles plying on the elevated expressway on the first day were private cars, said the project director AHM Sakhawat Akter.

A total of 12,242 vehicles crossed the expressway from Airport’s Kawla via Banani-Mohakhali; 2, 425 vehicles from Kuril via Banani, 2, 892 from Banani via Kuril; and 5, 246 vehicles from Farmgate via Mohakhali-Banani-Kuril., he added.

On the first day, public transport were seen less in number, while private cars dominated the expressway.