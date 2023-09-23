AL doesn’t bother about US visa policy, sanctions: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said his party doesn’t bother about the US visa policy and sanctions.

He made the remarks at the domestic lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while talking to journalists after his return from Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Saturday (September 23) on Saturday evening.

Quader said the government is not responsible for the US visa policy, rather the sanctions are for those who had obstructed the election.

He said the government doesn’t bother about the visa policy. The Awami League government wants to hold a free, fair and peaceful election in the country. Those who want an impartial election, they are not worried about the US visa policy. But those who don’t want election, or create controversy over the election, they have become worried about the visa policy because of their frustration.

The Awami League general secretary said the politics of Bangladesh has been decided in two selfies in just one week of difference. BNP has lost its sleep following the two selfies.

He further said election in Bangladesh will be held according to the democratic rules. Awami League wants that all the political parties including BNP will take part in the upcoming election. If any country wants to send observers, it is its own matter, but we will extend cooperation if they come here.