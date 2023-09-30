Gold price reduced by Tk 1,749 per bhori

The price of gold (22-carat) has been reduced by Tk 1,749 a bhori for the domestic market.

According to a press release from the Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS), the new rate will be effective from Sunday (October 1).

Now, the price of one bhori of 22-carat gold (11.664 grams) will be Tk 98,211 21-carat Tk 93,779, 18-carat Tk 80,365, and gold of traditional method Tk 66,951 respectively.

BAJUS took the decision on Saturday to adjust the prices with the international market, said in the press release.

On July 20, each bhori of gold price in Bangladesh crossed the Tk 100,000 mark for the first time.