‘Only one demand, we want to cast vote: Fakhrul

Warning the government, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “The people of the country have woken up. Still time to resign leaving the power in the hands of non-partisan government. Otherwise, you have to face a difficult situation. People will not leave you.”

“We have only one demand, we want to cast vote.”

“Returned from America with an empty hand. People of the country don’t want to see these vote stealers anymore. Elections should be held under a non-partisan caretaker government. They scare us. Threatens. But nothing will work.”

The senior BNP leader was addressing a rally at Kala Kachua, on the outskirts of Cumilla town, before starting a road march to Chattogram in the morning.

Since morning, thousands of BNP leaders and activists thronged Kala Kachua with vehicles to join the march.