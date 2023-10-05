Dr Yunus at ACC office

Dr Muhammad Yunus appeared in the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) office to give his statement in a money laundering case. He has been made the prime accused in the case.

He went there alongwith his lawyer at about 9:37am.

A team led by ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar will quiz him.

Dr Yunus’ lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said his client appeared before the ACC to help them in investigation despite him having a meeting at the United Nations as he respects the law.

However, it could not be known whether the 12 others appeared before the ACC with Dr Yunus today.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ACC quizzed three directors of Grameen Telecom.

On October 3, the anti-graft body summoned 13 persons, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, for quizzing in the case.