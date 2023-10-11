China to donate dengue testing kits to Bangladesh

The Embassy of China in Bangladesh will donate dengue testing kits to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, on Tuesday (October 11).

As part of the initiative to assist Bangladesh in addressing the ongoing dengue surge, the Chinese embassy is going to donate a batch of dengue testing kits at 10:30 am tomorrow.

State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, and Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen will grace the donation ceremony.