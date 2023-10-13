Bangladesh post 245 for New Zealand

Bangladesh scored 245 with the half-century of Mushfiqur Rahim after another top-order collapse in the 11th game of the World Cup at M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto were back at the hut after just 12.1 overs with only 56 runs on the board after the Kiwis asked Bangladesh to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the collapsation of the top-order, Shakib and Mushfiqur came into the crease and hit a 96 runs partnership which put a band-aid on the innings.

In the end, Mahmudullah duly did the needful scoring 41 runs from 49 balls which helped the tigers to score 245 for 9 wickets.

Playing XI’s:

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.