College boy rescued 3 days after abduction in Sylhet

A college student was rescued in unconscious state on Friday morning, three days after he was kidnapped in Sylhet for ransom.

The rescued youth Yamin Arafat alias Hamim, 19, is the son of Jamal Uddin of Shrirampur Sheikhpara area under Moglabazar police station of Sylhet metropolitan police.

Yamin has appeared in the higher secondary certificate examinations in this year from Shah Paran (R) government college at Dakshin Surma area in the city, police said.

Yamin’s father told reporters that his son left house on Tuesday evening to go to Kadamtali at Dakshin Surma in the city and after then his mobile phone was found switched off.

He then recorded a general diary with Moglabazar police station on Wednesday morning in this regard.

Jamal Uddin said that Yamin made a call over his mother’s cell phone on Wednesday night and informed her that four people kept him confined in a darkened room after kidnapping.

‘My son also informed that the kidnappers will kill him if we do not pay them Tk 1 lakh in ransom,’ he added.

Moglabazar police station officer-in-charge SM Mayeen Uddin told New Age that they rescued Yamin in unconscious state around 8:00am from central bus terminal at the Kadamtali area.

‘The victim was admitted to Sylhet Osmani medical college and hospital after rescuing and still he is undergoing treatment in the hospital,’ the OC said in the afternoon.

The police officer also said that their effort to identify and arrest the kidnappers was underway.