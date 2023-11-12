Tigers return home after ‘disappointing’ World Cup

The Bangladesh national cricket team arrived in Dhaka today, concluding a disheartening ICC World Cup 2023 journey in India where they participated in nine matches, losing seven.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan returned earlier due to a finger injury, missing the final match against Australia. In his absence, vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the team, and Bangladesh suffered another defeat.

Head coach Chandika Hathurusinga also returned with the team, while bowling coach Allan Donald opted not to travel to Dhaka, resigning from his position and heading directly to South Africa from India, UNB reports.

Shakib expressed disappointment, labeling it Bangladesh’s “worst” World Cup performance, acknowledging unmet high expectations.

Mahmudullah Riyad emerged as the top scorer for Bangladesh, amassing 328 runs in seven innings, including a century and a 50. He was a last-minute inclusion in the team. He missed a few series leading up to the World Cup.

Among other batters, Litton Das (286), Najmul Hossain Shanto (222), Mushfiqur Rahim (202), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (201) surpassed the 200-run mark. Miraz and Shoriful Islam excelled as bowlers, each taking 10 wickets, while Shakib managed nine.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is a two-match series against New Zealand starting later this month.

With this two-match Test series on the horizon, Bangladesh faces the task of appointing a captain in Shakib’s absence, due to a finger injury, for the upcoming series.