5 Indian wines you should to sip through the coming months

Let’s begin with the Sula Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, hailing from the prestigious Nashik Valley. Recognized for its crispness and vibrant citrus notes, this white wine is a delightful choice for enthusiasts of refreshing, well-balanced wines. The tropical fruit flavors, coupled with a subtle grassy undertone, make Sula Sauvignon Blanc an exquisite companion for light meals or a standalone aperitif, providing a sensorial journey through the vineyards.

Moving on to the Grover Zampa La Réserve, a Bordeaux-style red blend that has earned accolades for its opulent, full-bodied character. Skillfully merging Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, this wine presents a symphony of dark fruit flavors harmonized by velvety tannins. Whether paired with hearty dishes or savored on its own, La Réserve stands as a testament to India’s prowess in producing bold and sophisticated red wines.

The Fratelli Sette, a premium red wine from Fratelli Vineyards, captivates with its elegance and complexity. A masterful blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sangiovese, and a touch of Merlot, Sette unfolds with deep, luscious fruit flavors complemented by nuanced hints of vanilla and spice. Recognized for its well-integrated tannins and lingering finish, Sette emerges as the top choice for those seeking a wine of distinction for special occasions.

For those with a penchant for white wines, the York Arros from York Winery beckons. Crafted from the Viognier grape variety, Arros is celebrated for its aromatic profile, boasting notes of stone fruits, floral undertones, and a touch of honey. This unique white wine offers a delightful interplay of richness and freshness, making it a versatile companion to a myriad of cuisines, from seafood to creamy pasta dishes.

Completing our quintet is the Charosa Selections Viognier from Charosa Vineyards. This standout Viognier is distinguished by its expressive bouquet, featuring tropical fruits and floral aromas. With a well-balanced acidity imparting crispness to the palate, Charosa Selections Viognier stands as an excellent choice for warm evenings or as an accompaniment to dishes such as grilled chicken or spicy Asian cuisine.

In essence, these five Indian wines epitomize a diverse range of styles and grape varieties, serving as a testament to the burgeoning expertise in Indian winemaking. Whether your preference leans towards the vibrancy of Sauvignon Blanc, the boldness of a Bordeaux-style red, or the aromatic allure of Viognier, the Indian wine scene beckons you to explore and savor its unique flavours.

