Bangladesh earn 1-1 draw against Lebanon in WC Qualifiers

Bangladesh finally earned a 1-1 draw against Lebanon in their World Cup Qualifiers fixture at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Tuesday.

The Jamal Bhuiyan led team fought back from a goal down after Sheikh Morsalin scored with a powerful long-range shot. The youngster took the ball in the middle of the opposition half in the 72nd minute and unleashed a powerful right-footed diagonal attempt which the Lebanese keeper could only watch sail into the net.

Earlier, Bangladesh had conceded in 68th minute, with defender Bishwanath Ghosh’s miscued clearance from a goalmouth scramble was turned in by substitute Lebanon forward Osman Majeed.

Bangladesh wasted a number of good chances in the first half but were under severe pressure after the break before Morsalin’s equaliser raised their spirit.