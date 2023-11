Cocktail hurled at former Sylhet City Mayor Ariful house

Unidentified miscreants threw a cocktail at former Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation and also BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury’s residence in Sylhet city on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 8.00pm.

Ariful Haque was not present at his house at that time.

Police officers visited the spot to collect clues.