Rajshahi-Rangpur divisions’ nomination finalised

The nomination for Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions for the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad election has been finalised.

The list of ‘Boat’ symbol candidates for 69 constituencies have been finalised at a Awami League Parliamentary Nomination Board’s meeting held on Thursday.

“Several sitting lawmakers have been dropped. The names of the candidates will be announced on November 25,” said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader to media during a briefing after the meeting.

The board’s chairman Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

The ruling Awami League sold 3,362 nomination forms from November 18 to 21 for the upcoming elections.

On November 18, AL President Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sale of the party’s nomination papers.