Suranjit Sengupta’s wife to become Independent candidate

Independent candidate Dr Jaya Sengupta will fight against Awami League nominated candidate Al-Amin Chowdhury in Sunamganj-2 (Dirai-Shalla) constituency.

Dr Jaya Sengupta is the wife of late veteran Awami League leader Suranjit Sengupta.

On behalf of Dr Jaya Sengupta, Dirai Upazila Awami League president Kamal Uddin colelcted nomination form from Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudur Rahman Mamun on Tuesday (November 28).

Former acting president of Upazila Awami League Siraj ud Dowla Talukder, former Muktijoddha Sangsad commander Ataur Rahman, Pourasava mayor Biswajit Roy, Upazila AL leaders Taher Sarder, Najar Sarder, Karimpur Union Parishad chairman Liton Chandra Das, and more than 100 local Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League and Muktijoddha Santan Command leaders and workers were present.

On Sunday last, Shalla Upazila Awami League general secretary and former chairman of Upazila Parishad Al-Amin Chowdhury was given the party nomination. District AL president and incumbent MP Dr Jaya Sengupta has now announced as an Independent candidate in the constituency.