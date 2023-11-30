BNP leader Shahjahan Omar to contest election as AL candidate

BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar has received Awami League nomination to contest the coming 12th parliamentary election from Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

A press release signed by Awami League president Sheikh Hasina stated it on Thursday (November 30).

Later, Shahjahan Omar submitted his nomination form to the Election Commission to contest the election as an Awami League candidate on Thursday.

Shahjahan Omar, a valiant freedom-fighter, himself also confirmed the matter at a press conference held at UTC Bhaban at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Thursday evening.

He said he resigned from BNP and joined Awami League.

Shahjahan Omar also said Awami League had given him nomination from Jhalakathi-1 constituency.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Dhaka court granted bail to Shahjahan Omar in a case filed against him over torching buses at New Market area in the capital.

Dhaka’s first additional metropolitan sessions judge Faisal Atique Bin Quader’s court granted him the bail in a bus torching case. Then he was released from Kashimpur Prison-2 in Gazipur on Wednesday afternoon.

Being released from prison on Wednesday, he received Awami League nomination on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that incumbent member of parliament Bazlul Huq Harun received Awami League nomination in Jhalakathi-1 constituency earlier.

Earlier, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that “many surprises would be seen in politics until November 30.”

When reporters questioned him about the matter on Thursday afternoon, Quader made reference to Shahjahan Omar.

Quader said, “You’ll have to wait until the election to see the surprises. Jatiya Party will hold elections in 293 seats, Trinamool BNP will contest in 300 seats–all these are surprises. Did anyone of us think that such things would happen? I have heard that another BNP leader was freed from jail. He may take part in the election.”