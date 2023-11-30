Quader urges AL candidates to abide by electoral code of conduct

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday urged the party candidates and activists to abide by the electoral code of conduct.

He came up with the call while speaking at a press briefing held at Awami League’s (ALs) Dhanmondi party office, reports UNB.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the 12th general election will be a good one with participation of huge voters.

“Interest is growing among voters, especially among female voters and the next election will be a good one. It will not be voter-less,” he said.

Though the United Nations will not send any election observatory teams, the US and the Commonwealth will send election observatory teams and over 50 observers from different countries have sent their names to the Election Commission, he said.

Replying to a question, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the government expects that the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas will abide his limit.

Responding to another question, Quader said that his party won’t make any of its alliance disappointed regarding the seat sharing.