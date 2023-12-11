PM Sheikh Hasina for building jetties at convenient coastal areas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday asked authorities concerned to build jetties or terminals at convenient coastal areas after carrying out survey within quickest possible time.

The meeting was held in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with the premier in the chair, reports BSS.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain held a press conference at the Bangladesh Secretariat to inform about the decisions of the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister also gave directives to build fertilizer factory for ensuring proper utilization of newly discovered oil reserves in the country after conducting required survey, said the cabinet secretary.

Mahbub said the cabinet approved the draft of bilateral agreement to be inked between Bangladesh and EU for aviation. Draft of national volunteer policy 2023 also got the cabinet clearance, he said.

As per the policy, volunteers will be provided training, identity card, safety equipment and legal aid, he said.

The volunteer will be equipped for going abroad while volunteers of BNCC, Rover Scout and other voluntary organizations will get recognition of their service, he said.

A council will be held constituted under the leadership of disaster management and relief minister, Mahbub added.

Draft of marine tourism policy, 2023 also got the cabinet’s nod to popularize marine tourism, facilitate tourists with modern amenities and attract foreign investors in tourism sector and provide required assistance to tour operator, he said, adding that the policy will extend cooperation if Hajj pilgrims wants to go Saudi Arabia on marine route.

The cabinet approved a draft agreement between Bangladesh and Kosovo on cultural cooperation.

Madarganj Solar Power Company Limited, a 20-year term joint venture committee (JVC) under the joint initiative of CREC International Renewable Energy Company Limited (CIRE), China and B-R Powergen Limited (BRPL) got the cabinet clearance in the meeting, Mahbub Hossain said.

He said the solar power company is being built on around 350 acres of land as BRPL will be 30pc share holder while Chinese company CIRE will hold rest of share.