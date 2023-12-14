Quader stresses on continuous fight against communal evil forces

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has underscored the need for continuous fighting against the communal forces which ultimately opposing our Liberation War and saying that the evil forces are still spreading in the country.

“We must have to fight continuously against the anti-liberation communal evil forces by motivating with self strength… As the evil forces still activate in the country,” he said, reports BSS.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, told the journalists after paying homage to the best sons of the nation at the Martyrs Intellectuals Mausoleum at Mirpur on Thursday morning marking the Martyrs Intellectuals Day.

The evil forces of the 1971 who had been killed the best sons of the soil and those communal evil forces are still being spreading their links in the country, Quader said, adding: “This evil forces are the enemy of the independence and also the victory as well.”

Expressing his vow on the day, the ruling party leader said: “To make the country free from sectarianism, we must have to carry on fight continue against the evil forces led by BNP-Jammat who are now being exposed threat to the country’s independence.”

He said they [the evil forces] are continuously giving threat and being involved with conspiracy to take back the country on the way of Pakistani sentiment. “So, we have to continue fight against the evil force,” the AL general secretary added.

A nation who are enrich with the spirit of 71 never become defeated, he said.

Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the best sons of the country at 7.05 am and 7.06 am Thursday morning respectively marking the day.