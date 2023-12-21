Boy, 4, stabbed to death in east London home, as 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A four-year-old has been stabbed to death in east London, with a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers said that the woman was known to the boy, the stabbing took place inside the home, and police are not looking for anyone else.

The boy was stabbed on Montague Road in Hackney on Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 10.50pm and found the boy suffering from knife injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital but died of his wounds.

Officers said the boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

“This incident occurred within the home and, while is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”