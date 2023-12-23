Youth killed in Moulvibazar road crash

A youth was killed and another injured in road accident on the Beanibazar-Barlekha regional highway at Komalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday evening.

The accident took place at around 6pm in Daserbazar area in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 24, son of Monojjir Ali, a resident of Nizbahadurpur union in the upazila while the injured was Mahfuz Ahmed, 24.

According to locals, Kamrul along with Mahfuz was heading towards Barlekha from Maijgram area riding on a motorbike. On the way, a speeding private car rammed into their motorbike from the opposite direction, leaving the duo critically injured.

Locals rescued them and took to Beanibazar Upazila Health Complex but Kamrul succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The duty doctors of the hospital referred the injured to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Barlekha Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Chakrabarty Sondhya said being informed, police were sent to the spot and legal action would be taken in this regard.