Polling will be halted in case of voting irregularities: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday stated that polling will be suspended if there is an any attempt of vote rigging.

“Follow the electoral code strictly and come out from the belief that irregularities must be done in the voting field. If there is an allegation of vote rigging in any polling booth, the Election Commission will suspend the voting in the polling station,” he said while speaking at a view exchange meeting with the election candidates at Returning Officer’s auditorium in Barishal on Saturday.

“We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won’t spare anyone if they try to obstruct it,” the CEC added.

He also urged the all candidates to follow the electoral code of conduct strictly.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting while Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hasan, Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam were present there.