Bangladesh desire to be unbeaten in T20I series

Bangladesh are all set to face host New Zealand in the three-match T20I series in target of keeping themselves unbeaten in this format this year.

So far, the Tigers have played three series this year and won all, marking their excellent progress in this format, in which they are always considered a vulnerable.

After a horrible T20I World Cup last year, Bangladesh sprung a surprise, sweeping three-match T20I series against mighty England at their own backyard in March.

Later, they won the three-match series against Ireland by 2-1 and beat Afghanistan by 2-0. Particularly the series victory against Afghanistan was a pleasing experience for them because they found them in wanting always against the Afghans in this format.

All of the series victory came at home den but now they are up against New Zealand in away condition. With next T20I World Cup approaching fast, experts believe the New Zealand series will be significant in testing their actual progress in this format.

Bangladesh, so far, have played nine T20I matches on New Zealand soil against the Black Caps and lost all. But what would give them the confidence, they had already broken the deadlock in Test and ODI and now T20I remains the only format, where they need to break the shackle.

T20I series fixtures (Bangladesh Time):

December 27: First T20I, Napier, 12.10 pm

December 29: Second T20I, Mount Maunganui, 12.10 pm

December 31: Third T20I, Mount Maunganui, 6.00 am