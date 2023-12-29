BNP plotting to create confrontational situation: FM Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Friday alleged that the BNP has been plotting to create a confrontational situation in the country ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7.

On the other hand, Awami League is going door to door to voters for a free, fair and acceptable election as it believes in democracy, he claimed.

Momen made the remarks while talking to reporters during his electioneering in Sylhet city on Friday morning.

“BNP’s non-cooperation movement is regrettable. They thought that they wouldn’t get votes in the election. The BNP is on the wrong path. May Allah guide them (BNP),” he said.

Hinting at foreign pressure on the government centring the elections, Momen said Bangladesh is the 33rd largest economy in the world and now self-sufficient.

“We have good relations with all countries. Bangladesh is not Afghanistan, so threats from one or two countries will not help,” he said.

City unit of Awami League General Secretary Prof Zakir Hossain, Joint General Secretary Azadur Rahman Azad, Organizing Secretary Saleh Ahmed Selim, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Tapan Mitra, party fellows Advocate Afsar Ahmed and Ward Councillor Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury Masum, among others, were present during the campaign.