Elections held in free and fair manner, say foreign observers

Bangladesh’s 12th parliamentary elections were held in a free, fair and impartial manner, said observers coming from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Norway and Japan.

They made their reactions while addressing a ‘Meet The Press” at the National Press Club in Dhaka at about 11:30am on Monday (January 8).

They said taking the overall situation into consideration, all the observers reached consensus that Bangladesh’s 12th national parliamentary elections were held with the participation of voters in a peaceful way.

“Being divided into three separate groups on Sunday, we visited a total of 20 polling centres in Dhaka and adjoining areas. We talked to the voters at the polling centres and found that they did not face any kind of obstruction,” one of the observers said.