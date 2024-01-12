Man killed in Sunamganj clash

A man was killed in a clash with his neighbour over irrigating a land at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Faizun Nur, 55, son of late Abdul Hashim, a resident of Manikda village under Charnachar union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, a member of Charnachar union parishad Helal Mia said an argument broke out between Faizun Nur and his neighbour Sadikur Rahman over irrigating their lands. As sequel to it, they locked into a fight and at one stage, Faizun fell on the ground being unconscious when Sadikur punched him badly.

Locals rescued him and took to Derai Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the hospital and sent to Sunamganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Derai Police Station sub-inspector Newton.

Md Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of the police station confirmed the death matter adding that no case has been filed yet in this regard.

No one has been made arrest in this connection and police are investigating the matter, he added.