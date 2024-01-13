JCD leader, bound with fetters, takes part in father’s janaza

An accused Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader, cuffed and fettered, has taken part in his father’s namaj-e-janaza at Mirzaganj in Patuakhali district after being released on parole.

Even, his fetters of iron were not opened during the janaza.

The incident happened at village Paschim Subidkhali under Mirzaganj upazila in Patuakhali district early Saturday afternoon.

The accused JCD leader, Md Nazmul Mridha, is the joint convener of Mirzaganj Upazila JCD.

Upazila Chhatra Dal convener Abul Bashar Mokhles told newsmen that Md Nazmul Mridha holds the post of joint convener of Mirzaganj Upazila JCD. He took part in his father’s namaj-e-janaza cuffed and fettered today (Saturday).

Talking to JCD leader Nazmul Mridha’s family members, it is learnt that his father Deuli Subidkhali Union BNP’s former president and former union parishad member Md Motaleb Hossain Mridha died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal at about 9:00pm on Friday (January 12) while underwent treatment there.

His namaj-e-jazana was held at about 3:00pm on Saturday at his home at village Paschim Subidkhali.

On December 20 last, Nazmul Mridha was arrested by police from in front of his village home at Paschim Subidkhali under Mirzaganj upazila. He was then sent to jail after showing arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

A court released him on bail for four hours — from 1:00pm to 5:00pm — on Saturday to take part in his father’s namaj-e-janaza under parole. Though his handcuffs were opened during the namaj-e-janaza, his fetters were not opened by police.

Mirzaganj Police Station’s officer-in-charge Md Hafizur Rahman said a court granted bail to JCD leader for just five hours on condition. “His fetters were not opened for security reasons,” he said.