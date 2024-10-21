Caretaker’s body recovered at former secretary’s farm in Moulvibazar

Police have recovered the body of a caretaker from a farm of a former government secretary at Kulaura upazila Moulvibazar on Monday.

The discovery of the body of Birendra Malakar Suku, 40, son of late Dhirendra Malakar, was made on Monday morning at the farm owned by ex-secretary Mikail Shipar at Hossainpur under Bhatera union.

However, the authorities have yet to confirm whether the death was a case of murder or suicide.

According to locals, Suku was employed as a caretaker at the farm house. On Monday morning, locals spotted Suku’s body hanging from a wooden beam inside a tin-roofed shed on the farm and immediately informed police.

Upon arrival, law enforcement recovered the body.

Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident and stated that it remains unclear if the death was a homicide or a suicide.

The body has been sent to the district hospital morgue for an autopsy and investigations are ongoing, added the police official.