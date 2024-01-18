Russia proposes wheat export to Bangladesh

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskyi has expressed his country’s keen interest to export wheat to Bangladesh.

The Russian Ambassador conveyed it on Thursday (January 18, 2024) during a courtesy call on Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder at his office in the capital, reports UNB.

The meeting, which also included Secretary to the Food Ministry, Ismail Hossain; Director General of the Food Department, Shakhawat Hossain, and other high-ranking officials, served as a platform to discuss a range of issues. Key topics included the progress of Bangladesh’s economy, potential expansion of trade and business relations between the two countries, and wheat export from Russia.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra expressed his gratitude towards the Russian ambassador for the proposal and recognized Russia as a significant development ally of Bangladesh.

The discussions highlighted the mutual benefits and opportunities that enhanced trade and investment ties could bring to both nations.

Ambassador Mantytskyi underscored the substantial potential for trade and investment that exists between Bangladesh and Russia. He emphasized his government’s readiness to contribute to Bangladesh’s food security goals by capitalizing on these trade opportunities.

The proposed wheat export from Russia to Bangladesh marks a significant step in strengthening the economic and trade relations between the two countries. It reflects Russia’s willingness to play a constructive role in supporting Bangladesh’s ongoing development and food security initiatives.