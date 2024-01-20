FM Hasan Mahmud calls for peace, support to Palestine

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday called for peaceful settlement of global disputes and promotion of culture of peace in the world.

He made the remark while speaking at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, as the head of Bangladesh delegation, said a foreign ministry press release issued in Dhaka.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister referred to the statement of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the NAM Summit in Algiers in 1973, reports BSS.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is carrying forward Bangabandhu’s legacy of peace, development and human rights with courage and determination.

Dr Mahmud reiterated Bangladesh’s unwavering support to the oppressed people of Palestine and demanded justice for them.

He also urged the world community to stand with Palestinians and use all tools available to support their cause.

Bangladesh foreign minister also urged all concerned to redouble efforts to ensure a sustainable solution to the Rohingya issue.

He underscored the need for a constructive and non-confrontational dialogue approach to promote peaceful, just and inclusive societies.

The two-day Summit inaugurated on Friday by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as new Chair of the Movement is expected to adopt the outcome document, Kampala Declaration and a declaration on Palestine.

On the sideline of NAM Summit, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud held a meeting with his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe.

During the meeting, both the foreign ministers have discussed on Rohingya repatriation and matters to mutual interest and bilateral issues.